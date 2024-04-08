SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,610 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 1.5% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $49,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.65. 2,074,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $103.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

