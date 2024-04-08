SOL Capital Management CO Sells 16,310 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,310 shares during the period. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF comprises 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.33% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $30.77. 1,186,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,280. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

