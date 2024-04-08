SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of APO stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $116.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $116.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.