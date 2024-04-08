HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,203 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.06. 1,774,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,621. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.84.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

