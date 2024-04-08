iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.84. 264,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,453. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.71. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.