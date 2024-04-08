HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.