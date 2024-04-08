HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 456 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,026. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $184.13 and a 12 month high of $241.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.32.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

