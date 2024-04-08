HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.79. 751,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,765. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

