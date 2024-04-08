HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 5,224 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $101.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,900,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.61. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

