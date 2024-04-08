Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $965.50

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $965.50 and last traded at $962.30, with a volume of 1504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $945.50.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $869.47 and its 200-day moving average is $786.38. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $24.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 88.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

