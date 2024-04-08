Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.28

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 351426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Astellas Pharma Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.08%. Analysts predict that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.