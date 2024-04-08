iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.43

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.43 and last traded at $111.42, with a volume of 800784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.87.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after buying an additional 2,162,171 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

