Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.92

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 43944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.