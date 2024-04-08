Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.69

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 45980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

