Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.33

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.33 and last traded at $75.16, with a volume of 40402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.96.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

