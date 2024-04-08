International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 17083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 85.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About International Lithium

(Get Free Report)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.