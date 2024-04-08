SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Boosted by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.9% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $548.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,787. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

