Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.23. 1,071,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

