SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $216.48. 10,274,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169,168. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.47 and its 200 day moving average is $187.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $216.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

