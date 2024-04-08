Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 6,815 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $169.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average of $167.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.83.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

