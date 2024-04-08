Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

CB stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.16. 1,255,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,213. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.99. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

