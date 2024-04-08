United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

PEP traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $169.22. 1,124,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,735. The company has a market cap of $232.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day moving average is $167.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

