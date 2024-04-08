MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $96.69 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $96.69 or 0.00134625 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $507.68 million and approximately $28.24 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00014599 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001616 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00016615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,850.80 or 1.00039785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011046 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 88.69413248 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 231 active market(s) with $16,038,616.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.