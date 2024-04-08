holoride Price Reaches $0.0146 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, holoride has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $12.29 million and $133,118.74 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.36 or 0.05145150 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00069879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00024900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00015791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003931 BTC.

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,485,714 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01369802 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $77,713.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

