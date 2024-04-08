Coin98 Hits One Day Trading Volume of $51.77 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $314.32 million and approximately $51.77 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005093 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00013433 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,888,778 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

