JLP Asset Management LLC Has $938,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

JLP Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Welltower makes up about 1.1% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

