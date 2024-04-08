JLP Asset Management LLC Sells 32,500 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

JLP Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 0.9% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,780. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.