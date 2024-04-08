Heronetta Management L.P. Acquires 24,400 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Heronetta Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up 10.5% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Mplx by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Mplx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,276. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

