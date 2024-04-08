Heronetta Management L.P. Sells 200 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Heronetta Management L.P. trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 5.4% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 993.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 187,694 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 464,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,237,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,706,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,178. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

