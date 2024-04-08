HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

VONG traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $86.14. The company had a trading volume of 552,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,391. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

