Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,601 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 4.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $180,853,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Quanta Services by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 643,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 342,100 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,168,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.26. 533,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,300. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $265.82.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

