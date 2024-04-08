Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 3,396 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.6% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.47. 4,169,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,570. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

