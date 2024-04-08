Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fortis makes up 2.8% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,845,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,107,000 after purchasing an additional 142,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,421,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 32.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fortis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,410,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,274 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 658,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

FTS traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $39.18. 529,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,569. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4382 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortis

Fortis Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.