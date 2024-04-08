Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 11,345 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.9% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after purchasing an additional 502,304 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

