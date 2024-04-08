Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) is Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises about 2.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,648,000.

XMMO traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $114.37. 126,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,190. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.49 and a twelve month high of $116.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.95.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

