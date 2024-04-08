Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 679,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.95. 14,016,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,448,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

