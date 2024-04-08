Benin Management CORP Takes $240,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $477.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,513,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,797. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $381.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

