E&G Advisors LP Sells 352 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,609,804,000 after buying an additional 1,412,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,099,000 after buying an additional 282,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after buying an additional 401,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,561,000 after buying an additional 292,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.04. 8,968,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,481,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

