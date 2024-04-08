Focused Investors LLC Has $107.24 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 3.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Target worth $107,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Target by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.04.
In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,955. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
