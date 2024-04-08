Focused Investors LLC Has $140.08 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 4.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $140,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

FedEx Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.57. 2,048,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,147. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.70. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,143. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

