iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IJR traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

