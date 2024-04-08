Focused Investors LLC Buys 109,400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Focused Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,391,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 4.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Oracle worth $146,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,039,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,912,061. The company has a market cap of $341.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $132.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.22 and its 200-day moving average is $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

