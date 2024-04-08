Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

DFUV traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 270,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,030. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

