Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

SCM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,620. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $320.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCM

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.