Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,975 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.84. 2,433,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,838. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

