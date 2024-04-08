Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EG traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $381.11. 219,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

