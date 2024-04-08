iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.89. 764,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,706. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.