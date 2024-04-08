Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.05. 359,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $70.91 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

