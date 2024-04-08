JLP Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for approximately 7.5% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 72,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Public Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 166,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,691,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.62. 468,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.97.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.