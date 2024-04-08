JLP Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,000 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Boston Properties accounts for about 1.3% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $15,810,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:BXP traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,558. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

